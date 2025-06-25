Comparing FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) and Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF)

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) and FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tourmaline Oil and FEC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tourmaline Oil 1 1 0 1 2.33 FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Tourmaline Oil and FEC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tourmaline Oil 21.16% 8.30% 5.79% FEC Resources N/A 131.17% 114.19%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tourmaline Oil $4.41 billion 4.17 $922.55 million $2.43 19.59 FEC Resources N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Tourmaline Oil and FEC Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tourmaline Oil has higher revenue and earnings than FEC Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Tourmaline Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of FEC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Tourmaline Oil has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FEC Resources has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tourmaline Oil beats FEC Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About FEC Resources

FEC Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its 6.8% interest in Forum Energy Limited, primarily owns a 70% interest in the GSEC101 offshore license covering an area of approximately 10,360 square kilometers located to the northwest of the Philippine Island of Palawan. FEC Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. FEC Resources Inc. operates as a subsidiary of PXP Energy Corporation.

