White Pine Investment CO Reduces Stock Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF)

White Pine Investment CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDEF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 28,021 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Performance

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.66. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.69. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

