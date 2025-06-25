Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Has $581,000 Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,231,127,000 after buying an additional 2,296,069 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,002,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,332,803,000 after acquiring an additional 156,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,814,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,954,961,000 after acquiring an additional 619,619 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,202,421 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,366,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,620,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,269,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 442,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,395,223. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.74.

Oracle Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $215.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $216.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

