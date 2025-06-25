Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) is HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,958,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Core Bond ETF makes up approximately 18.1% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.25% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $616,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRB. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ VCRB opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.82 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.66.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2946 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.