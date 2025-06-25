Wealthquest Corp Takes $819,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 584.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

In other news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

