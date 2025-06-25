Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,121,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,321,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,553,000 after acquiring an additional 114,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.05.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO opened at $404.34 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $410.92 and a 200-day moving average of $485.85. The stock has a market cap of $152.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.11 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

