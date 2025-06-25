Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 7.9% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $70,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. NWI Management LP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,936,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100,517.9% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 932,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,375,000 after purchasing an additional 931,801 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $539.78 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

