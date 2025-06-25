Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 140.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,748,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 111.7% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $220.12 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.39 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.91 and its 200 day moving average is $237.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

