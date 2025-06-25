SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 159.74 ($2.17) and traded as high as GBX 169.30 ($2.30). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 168.60 ($2.30), with a volume of 4,529,124 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.
SSP Group Price Performance
SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter. SSP Group had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, analysts expect that SSP Group plc will post 13.1004016 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 217,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.89), for a total transaction of £302,457.05 ($411,730.26). Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
About SSP Group
SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.
