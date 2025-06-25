SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,235,000 after buying an additional 742,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $81,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 507,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,286,000 after buying an additional 252,575 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 765,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after buying an additional 191,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $27,441,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $136.48 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $218.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $181.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.56.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

