SOL Capital Management CO Has $775,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.84 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $49.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

