Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 27 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $412.02 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $155.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $410.11 and a 200 day moving average of $484.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

