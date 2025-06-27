Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 64 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $656.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $596.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.36. The firm has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $660.48.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

