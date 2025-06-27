Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 349 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000. Finally, NRI Wealth Management LC increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC now owns 4,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.50.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $546.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $562.44 and its 200 day moving average is $545.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $536,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,920. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.00, for a total transaction of $173,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,203. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,383 shares of company stock valued at $19,035,108. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

