SOL Capital Management CO Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $108.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $108.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

