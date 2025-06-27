SOL Capital Management CO Has $676,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.1%

VNQ opened at $88.27 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.49.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

