SOL Capital Management CO Takes $697,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEXC)

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $838,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,728,000. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,459,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEXC opened at $54.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48.

Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (DEXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, closet index tracking, fund. The fund aims to provide diversified emerging market equity exposure, excluding China all together DEXC was launched on Nov 13, 2024 and is issued by Dimensional.

