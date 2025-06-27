SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6,405.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,934,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,448,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,117,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,510,000 after buying an additional 22,078 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 399,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 33,253 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 355,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after buying an additional 140,482 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $43.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.51. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.