Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and traded as high as $10.30. Pacific Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Trading Up 0.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks.

