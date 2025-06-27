JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.07% of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPMB. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPMB opened at $38.75 on Friday. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22.

About JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

