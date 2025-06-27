Pure Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.80% of iShares MSCI BIC ETF worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,366,000.
iShares MSCI BIC ETF Stock Performance
BKF stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI BIC ETF has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $43.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80.
iShares MSCI BIC ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).
