Pure Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.80% of iShares MSCI BIC ETF worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,366,000.

Get iShares MSCI BIC ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Stock Performance

BKF stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI BIC ETF has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $43.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI BIC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI BIC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.