Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,495 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $12,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,758,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,348,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,417,000 after buying an additional 43,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,643,000 after buying an additional 272,676 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,579,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 544,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,699,000 after buying an additional 84,711 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3%

SPLV stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.05. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $75.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

