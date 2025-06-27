Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 154 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,688,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,481,000 after acquiring an additional 583,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,197,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,963,000 after purchasing an additional 520,436 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 498,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,462,000 after purchasing an additional 288,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 694.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 295,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,278,000 after acquiring an additional 258,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $131.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $140.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

