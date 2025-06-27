Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 419 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $138.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $99.85 and a 1-year high of $139.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

