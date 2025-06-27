SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS opened at $66.40 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

