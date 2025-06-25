Saxony Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 144.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.4% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $174,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,910,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,222 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,914,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,591,000 after purchasing an additional 860,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,004.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 781,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,462,000 after purchasing an additional 768,612 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.02. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.86%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

