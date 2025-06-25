JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 289 Shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Insmed by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Insmed by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $1,864,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insmed from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Insmed from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Insmed from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on Insmed from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 129,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $13,031,123.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,630.36. This represents a 35.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarissa Desjardins bought 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.87 per share, for a total transaction of $126,718.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,895 shares in the company, valued at $126,718.65. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,987 shares of company stock valued at $37,320,504 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSM opened at $105.90 on Wednesday. Insmed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $106.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 265.93% and a negative return on equity of 446.98%. The business had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

