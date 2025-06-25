JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 193 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines stock opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.63. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 6.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

