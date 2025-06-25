Sava Infond d.o.o. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 88.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. North Forty Two & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total value of $1,962,705.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,037 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,333.08. This trade represents a 19.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,070 shares of company stock valued at $37,745,632 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $167.74 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.27. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

