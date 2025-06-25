Ledyard National Bank Sells 520 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 392.0% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.30 and its 200 day moving average is $87.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $96.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

