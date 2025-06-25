Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $438.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.1%

CASY stock opened at $510.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.52 and a twelve month high of $514.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $462.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.63.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.03, for a total transaction of $3,339,798.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,663. This trade represents a 75.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,140.52. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,136 shares of company stock worth $21,860,121. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

