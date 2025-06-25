Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 116,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after buying an additional 28,461 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 196,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 27,906 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $63.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.