Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 1,087 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Gerber LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $175.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $279.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.32.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

