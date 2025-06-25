Promising Pharmaceutical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 24th

Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Nektar Therapeutics, Amgen, Pfizer, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are equity shares issued by companies involved in the research, development, production and marketing of prescription drugs, vaccines and other medical therapies. Their market value tends to fluctuate based on clinical trial results, regulatory approvals or setbacks, patent expirations and broader healthcare policy changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded up $5.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $775.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,463. The stock has a market cap of $735.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $780.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $800.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,437,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,050,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.16. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $134.63.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $4.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,007,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,423. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $99.71 and a one year high of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $240.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.16.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded up $13.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.10. 26,205,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,193. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.55. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

Amgen (AMGN)

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Shares of AMGN traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.31. 1,803,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,088. Amgen has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The firm has a market cap of $149.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19,287,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,212,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $404.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,924. The firm has a market cap of $152.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.42.

