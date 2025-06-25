Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 431 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.2% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 34,578.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,244,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,253,000 after buying an additional 1,241,011 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $279,582,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $197,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,780,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,265,813,000 after buying an additional 706,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,734,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,774,381,000 after buying an additional 463,497 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $295.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.4%

GD opened at $281.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $316.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.63.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,898,829.91. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

