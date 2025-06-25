Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2645 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a 31.8% increase from Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 3.4%

AMZU opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $245.73 million, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of -2.52. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $50.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,270 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.54% of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

