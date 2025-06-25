Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (QQA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4197 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 0.5% increase from Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF stock opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45. The company has a market cap of $258.78 million and a P/E ratio of 31.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF

The Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (QQA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds, that utilizes equity securities and ETFs to mirror the NASDAQ-100 Index. The fund also employs an options-based income strategy with equity-linked notes (ELNs) for upside participation and downside protection QQA was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

