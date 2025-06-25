Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 2.4%

GEM opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.63.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.