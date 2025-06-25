Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 722.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $414.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.88. The stock has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

