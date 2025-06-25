Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1197 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.24 and its 200-day moving average is $100.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.42. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Free Report) by 18,166.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 4.90% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

