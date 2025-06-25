NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.150-3.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NewJersey Resources Stock Performance

NYSE NJR opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16. NewJersey Resources has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Get NewJersey Resources alerts:

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $913.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.00 million. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NewJersey Resources will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewJersey Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. NewJersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NewJersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NewJersey Resources

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $58,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,450. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $66,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,211.80. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $8,907,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in NewJersey Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 320,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after buying an additional 29,458 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 65.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 6.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NewJersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewJersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewJersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.