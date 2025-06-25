Petards Group (LON:PEG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Petards Group (LON:PEG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.91) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Petards Group had a negative return on equity of 24.32% and a negative net margin of 17.77%.
Petards Group Stock Down 4.2%
Shares of PEG stock opened at GBX 7.90 ($0.11) on Wednesday. Petards Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 11 ($0.15). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67. The firm has a market cap of £4.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.59.
Petards Group Company Profile
