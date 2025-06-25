PBMares Wealth Management LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 756,990 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,614,000 after purchasing an additional 568,120 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $539.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $503.69 and a 200 day moving average of $503.45. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

