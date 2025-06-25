Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.74 and last traded at $17.83. Approximately 6,291,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 12,658,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 4.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 66.78% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $895,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,536,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,136,000 after acquiring an additional 92,772 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 33,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

