Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Sells 285 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 2.0% of Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $131.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.