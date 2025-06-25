Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 650,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 455,890 shares.The stock last traded at $9.27 and had previously closed at $9.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Enel Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $24.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.69 billion. Enel had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enel SpA will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

