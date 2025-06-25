NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,091,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,313,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,527,000 after buying an additional 1,423,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $96,115,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.22. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.