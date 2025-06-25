Manx Financial Group (LON:MFX) Announces Earnings Results

Manx Financial Group (LON:MFX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 6.87 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Manx Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.60%.
Manx Financial Group Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of LON MFX opened at GBX 25.80 ($0.35) on Wednesday. Manx Financial Group has a 12-month low of GBX 13 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 28 ($0.38). The company has a market cap of £30.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.16.
Manx Financial Group Company Profile
