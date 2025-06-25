Manx Financial Group (LON:MFX) Announces Earnings Results

Manx Financial Group (LON:MFX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 6.87 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Manx Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.60%.

Manx Financial Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of LON MFX opened at GBX 25.80 ($0.35) on Wednesday. Manx Financial Group has a 12-month low of GBX 13 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 28 ($0.38). The company has a market cap of £30.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.16.

Manx Financial Group Company Profile

Manx Financial Group PLC (MFG) is an AIM-listed company (LSE: MFX.L) which has subsidiaries offering a suite of financial services to retail and commercial customers, both in the Isle of Man and the UK. MFG’s strategy is to combine organic growth with strategic acquisition to further augment the range of services it offers and to gain greater market share in its preferred markets.

