Global Assets Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,833,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,040,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,897,000 after buying an additional 736,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,687,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,958,000 after acquiring an additional 353,848 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,465,000 after acquiring an additional 143,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.92.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

