Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Invests $14.42 Million in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 29,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,392,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,123.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total value of $793,616.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,773.08. This trade represents a 56.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,348.80. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,205 shares of company stock worth $2,255,320. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,042.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,054.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,044.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $888.75 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.21%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.